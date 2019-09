Is Peanut Milk The New Almond Milk?

Over the past several years, almond milk has earned its place as the most popular milk substitute on the market. Though rice and soy milk have been on store shelves for what feels like forever, and other trendy contenders like cashew and coconut milk have emerged more recently, there's no question that almond milk is currently America's favorite dairy alternative. According to a consumer study by Nielson , almond milk sales increased 250% between 2010 and 2015, and in 2015, they raked in nearly $600 million more than the next most popular dairy alternative, soy milk. So, clearly almond milk reigns supreme, but what would it take to dethrone this milk substitute? If cashews, coconuts, and oats couldn't do it, what could? Perhaps one of the most basic and beloved nuts around. Yes, I’m talking about the peanut.