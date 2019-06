Beyond Burgers: A Vegan's Dream Or Just Another Trend?

This is all to say that opting for a Beyond Meat product when you have a hankering for meat is totally fine and good — if that's really what you want. Besides the nutritional benefits of this swap, we know that Beyond Burgers tend to be better for the environment . According to the company , the Beyond Burger uses 99% less water, 93% less land, nearly 50% less energy, plus emits 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than producing a quarter-pound U.S. beef burger. So, if you also like to consider the environmental impact of your food beyond when it leaves your plate, slapping one of these pea-burgers on the grill this summer might be the better choice for you.