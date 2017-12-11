Is A Plant-Based Diet Actually Legitimate?

“The positive environmental effects are clear: It is more energy efficient to eat plants than to feed plants to animals and then eat the animals,” says Jessica Green, an assistant professor of environmental studies at New York University. “Not only is eating meat resource-intensive — in terms of the grain and water required — but it also produces huge amounts of greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change.” If we keep up at the current rate, scientists predict that greenhouse gas emissions will increase by 80% by 2050. And all of that doesn’t even take into account the sheer fact that land being used to grow crops to feed animals is land that’s not being used to help feed people. “As developing nations get wealthier, they eat more meat,” Green adds. “The planet cannot support 7.6 billion carnivores.”