The Vegetarian Food Items Real Trader Joe's Customers Are Obsessed With

Like vegetarianism, Trader Joe's is a way of life. The love for the quirky grocer and its cult-favorite products runs deep. When every item in the store feels hand-selected for quality and deliciousness (and the prices are affordable), customers can't help but feel Trader Joe's is on their side. Yes, cookies in butter form are not technically among the four main food groups, but because Trader Joe's makes it, we've managed to find plenty of uses for the stuff. Basically, Trader Joe's makes us feel taken care of — and that extends to making it easy to keep up with any dietary restrictions.
For vegetarians, when it comes to making the health-conscious, and often ethical, choices that come with a meat-less diet, Trader Joe's is an obvious place to start. That's why we asked real Trader Joe's shoppers for their favorite veggie picks. Many who replied to our survey are not even vegetarian, which we'll take as a testament to the quality of the meatless offerings available at Trader Joe's. Amend your grocery lists accordingly.