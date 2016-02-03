Over the summer, Ben & Jerry's announced that it was in the process of developing non-dairy ice cream for the first time, ever. And no, I'm not talking about sorbet. Ben & Jerry's wanted to create something that still tastes and feels just as creamy and delicious as its regular product, minus the lactose.
First the ice-cream team had to figure out what kind of base to use — they went through 60 iterations before ultimately deciding on almond milk, because it provided the most neutral canvas. Then, they had to figure out the flavors.
After all that testing (and tasting!) the company is finally ready to launch its non-dairy line. The flavors are: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey, Coffee Caramel Fudge, Coffee with Fudge Chunks & Caramel Swirl, and P.B. & Cookies. All four are vegan certified and will be available on store shelves and in Scoop Shops starting mid to late February.
I got to try the four flavors before they officially launched, and I have to say I was very surprised by the outcome. If I'm being totally honest, I was expecting them to be just okay, and still ultimately taste like an ice cream alternative. However, they really, truly tasted like regular old Ben & Jerry's. (To be fair, I wasn't trying them side-by-side, and anyone is pretty excited when they get to have an ice cream snack in the middle of the day.) If I was on a no-dairy diet, I would be pretty ecstatic about these new offerings. And since PB & Cookies (my favorite of the four) is only available in the non-dairy version, I may just have to pick up a pint.
