It feels like just yesterday that we found out about the latest Oreo flavors. And that's because Cinnamon Roll and Red Velvet only hit stores two weeks ago. But the cookie brand is back at it again, wasting no time in hitting us with yet another new flavor.
You'd think that at this point, we might have serious Oreo fatigue. Somehow, though, we are still just as curious about each new development. So much so, that I was willing to get up at the crack of dawn this morning (okay, okay, I had to leave my apartment at 7:30 a.m.) to be carted off to a top secret Oreo vault, where I had the chance to taste the new cookie firsthand.
After opening a vault door that literally looked like a giant Oreo, and pulling a lever that set off a whole chain of cookie motion, I was presented with the new flavor — Filled Cupcake Oreos. The latest addition features chocolate cookies with chocolate frosting and a surprise dab of fluffy vanilla frosting in the center.
If you live in New York City, you can also partake in the Oreo vault experience today from 9:00 a.m. EST until 6:00 p.m. EST at 245 West 18th Street, between 7th and 8th avenues.
If you're not an NYC resident, don't worry. Filled Cupcake Oreos will be available on store shelves beginning February 8.
