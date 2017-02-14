Elle King Admits She Was High On Pot Brownies At The Grammys

From afar, the Grammys red carpet always looks so glam. You get dolled up, you go all out... it's fun to watch. Though, from the POV of a celebrity, the frenzy has to get monotonous. What to do? Well if you're singer Elle King, you don a pretty flower crown and arrive high on pot brownies. In an Instagram post, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer had a confession for her followers. That hazy look in her eyes wasn't from being overly starstruck. Nor was it from from the glare of flashing paparazzi flashes. Nope. She was stoned. "Sometimes when you're accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don't realize you're A FUCKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you," she captioned the photo. The photo was a fuzzy, dramatic closeup of the star.