Andrew Garfield had a glorious 29th birthday at Disneyland, all thanks to the magic of Disney... and some pot brownies. In a new video for W, the 33-year-old Silence actor reveals that years ago he and his friends — including then-girlfriend Emma — got very, very high to celebrate his birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth. "We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row? I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a fucking small world.'" Garfield then reveals that he and his very stoned friends mastered a choreographed dance number: "We were walking through Fantasyland and there was a song that was playing coming out of the trees, and we were all doing this, dancing through, and I think at one point we all started looking around going, 'We're all doing the same dance. How did this happen?'" Garfield's confession will definitely make you look at the photos of his Disneyland adventure — available at E! Online — a little differently. Stone's faraway gaze while walking down Main Street may be hiding a world of magical thinking. According to People, Stone and Garfield broke up in fall of 2015 after spending nearly four years together as a couple. The pair was spotted hanging out again in August of 2016, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. At a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2016, Garfield told the publication that if he could take anything to a desert island, it would be the LaLa Land actress: "Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come." Whatever the future may hold for Stone and Garfield, they'll always have being high at Disneyland.
