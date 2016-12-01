Andrew Garfield Would Take Emma Stone To A Desert Island

There are a few things I would bring to a desert island. I'd pack matches, a hatchet, and maybe some dried pinto beans for sustenance. I would not, however, bring with me Academy Award-nominated actress Emma Stone.
But guess who would? Andrew Garfield stated in a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter that he would choose his ex-girlfriend Stone to accompany him to a desolate island.
The interviewer prompts, "You’re on a desert island and can have one actor or actress with you. Who?"
Garfield answers first, saying, "Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come."
Not the most practical answer there, Garfield. Granted, it's not a practical question — actors aren't known for their technical prowess in these types of situations — but still. (Why wouldn't you bring, say, Nick Offerman?)
Garfield's answer is a cruel hint that maybe, just maybe, the book isn't closed on their romantic narrative. They were last seen together in September of 2015 after a rumored breakup earlier that year. In the year since, the couple has seemed, well, like a non-couple. We've long since compartmentalized the split — if we ignore it, maybe it didn't happen, you know?
Though, this conjures up all sorts of feelings. I can't get the image of Garfield and Stone, trading witticisms (or enjoying more PG-13 activities) on a desert island somewhere.
Oh, and Jeff Bridges, Casey Affleck, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dev Patel, and Mahershala Ali were also present at the roundtable. If you're curious, Joseph Gordon-Levitt said he would bring Orson Welles to a desert island, which is another fascinating situation that can entertain your daydreams.
