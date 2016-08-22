When Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield broke up, fans' hearts were quite possibly more broken than their own. Now that rumors are circulating that they might be back together, the internet is holding out hope that all our hearts will be mended.
The Daily Mail shared photos of them walking down the street together in London. Granted, they're not doing anything super couple-y. And a source told People they're just hanging out as friends.
But if it's true, this could be the best news we've heard since...well, since they first got together. People are holding onto that small shred of hope that those pictures mean something more than friendship.
The only good thing about 2016 is Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone getting back together— adam (@93Inkedziam) August 22, 2016
CAN YOU BELIEVE EMMA STONE AND ANDREW GARFIELD INVENTED LOVE pic.twitter.com/CB6eHLLzLh— harley barnes (@rainywinters) August 22, 2016
EMMA STONE & ANDREW GARFIELD AKA MY PRECIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL BBYS ARE BACK HALLELUJAH PRAISE THE LORD 🙌😍🎉💕 #STONEFIELD pic.twitter.com/WZl7NWsBxv— FANY (@fanybecks) August 22, 2016
Others are just mad at them for leading us on. Why must they torture us with these mixed signals?
I really need Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield to stop f--king with my head and toying with me. THIS ISN'T A GAME. https://t.co/8A1L6zu6uU— tierney bricker (@tbrick2) August 22, 2016
Quit playing games with my heart, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. #StoneField https://t.co/aiEyKM8pCC— Jio de Leon (@jiodeleon) August 22, 2016
Let's hope for our sanity's sake that the rumors are true this time. We don't know if we can handle another "just friends" letdown from them.
