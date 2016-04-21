So why was I nervous? These people have PhDs, I thought. They're old and out of touch with the modern dating scene. However, like Jyst, there's an anonymity aspect at play, and it helped. Before you start, you get to peruse available therapists and choose someone who fits your needs based on their background, rating, style, and personal bio. And if you two start chatting and don't vibe, you can always choose a new one.



After a few minutes chatting with the therapist I had chosen, I no longer had cold feet. She knew her stuff. I felt like I could jump out and ask literally anything — things I wouldn't dare even ask my best friend — and know that I would get an immediate response (like, within 30 seconds).



The interface is just like a text convo, where you can ask questions, judgment-free. From there, you just talk. You've got 20 minutes to chat for free. When there are only three minutes left, you get a warning, plus the option to pay $12 for 15 more. It might sound pricey, but if you're having a good conversation and getting great advice — totally worth it (especially when compared to the price of your average therapist).



However, I do feel that when talking to a therapist, they really have to get to know you in order to really help and get to the core of a problem. That is hard given that you only have 20 minutes, unless you're mostly looking to vent or maybe a quick-fix type of thing. But, if you liked your experience with a particular therapist, you can also book a future appointment to further delve into your own issues — it doesn't have to be a one-off.



Being able to talk anonymously, in either of these apps, was incredibly useful. But having this sort of expert advice right at your fingertips, any time of day or night? That, in my opinion, is priceless.