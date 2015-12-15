

"What really scared me was that in 2015 America, not Nazi Germany, I was hearing 'Sieg heil' being yelled out," Austin told Refinery29.



He went to the campaign rally with a small organized contingency from a community group called Unity Vegas, with the intention of adding contrast to what was being said by Trump and his supporters.



"I became increasingly agitated because they were trying to pin illegal or undocumented persons as the source of all of the problems in America," he told Refinery29. "And at that point, I got agitated and I said, ‘Well, hey, if we’re going to talk about violence, we need to talk about gun control. If there were no guns, that wouldn’t have happened,' and within seconds, there were security guards around me and physically assaulting me. Eventually, they threw me to the ground, and shortly after that, the police came, took me outside, handcuffed me, and basically reprimanded me for freedom of speech."



Trump's response? “This is what we should have been doing to the other side for the last seven years!” he said during the frenzy.