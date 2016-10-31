19 Of The Most Embarrassing Texts We've Ever Sent

Most of the time, all goes well. You type out texts and they come out just as they're supposed to. But every once in a while something goes embarrassingly wrong. Autocorrect strikes and turns an innocent query into a raunchy request. You send a message to your main squeeze and it goes to your mom instead.
When you're tapping out a quick message, the accidental cringeworthy opportunities are virtually endless. Luckily, though, in hindsight they're usually pretty hilarious.
Ahead, we've compiled 19 of the most awkward texts between friends, family, significant others, and then some. These will remind you to double- and triple-check the next text you send.
When you're tapping out a quick message, the accidental cringeworthy opportunities are virtually endless. Luckily, though, in hindsight they're usually pretty hilarious.
Ahead, we've compiled 19 of the most awkward texts between friends, family, significant others, and then some. These will remind you to double- and triple-check the next text you send.