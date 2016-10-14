Story from Fashion

The Best Witch Costumes, Sans Black Pointy Hats

Bianca Heyward
Photo: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock.
Just between us muggles: Witches are the best. From Shakespeare's witches in Macbeth to the too-real Salem witch trials, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and, of course, Twitches — our affinity for the fantasy world of magical things is pretty obvious. Perhaps we like them for their humor (see: the Sanderson Sisters) or their powers, but if there's anything Bewitched taught us, it's their style that has us spellbound. (C'mon, what other excuse do we have for wearing purple and green, besides Endora?)

But if after scrolling through your witch Rolodex you, too, are experiencing broomstick and pointy hat fatigue and are longing for more options, then we've got your fix. Because if you've ever watched American Horror Story: Coven, you're aware that witches — and their costumes — come in a variety of cauldron-brewing, wig-snatching styles. Ahead, we've got options to take your inner witch from the streets of Halloweentown to Oz and back. And how you get there, whether via cliché broomstick or Uber, is up to you (and your black cat, of course).
Advertisement
1 of 30
Photo via @slit_weave.
Those boots are made for witchcraft.
2 of 30
Photo: Courtesy of Bianca Heyward.
The unstoppable duo, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.
Advertisement
3 of 30
Evil witch or angry witch? You decide.
4 of 30
Photo via @vronniep
Channel your inner Madison Montgomery from American Horror Story: Coven.
5 of 30
Photo via @erincmccarthy
And the other witches from Coven: Felicity, Kirsten, Samantha, and Molly. Hey, girls.
6 of 30
Photo via @paolanotpaula
We're sure these witches are up to no good.
7 of 30
Photo via @celymorcerf
It's the question we can't figure out: Can a witch be a wizard, too?
Advertisement
8 of 30
Photo via @f_lovett
Who knows, but Bellatrix Lestrange may be the baddest witch of them all.
9 of 30
Photo via @mauimarissa
Only Maleficent knows how to cast wicked spells in a killer black gown and horns.
10 of 30
Photo via @laurmoor3
Remember that time Sarah Jessica Parker was a Sanderson sister in Hocus Pocus? Yeah, we'll never forget it either.
11 of 30
Witch costumes are best when accompanied by a cape.
12 of 30
Photo via @misschrissylyn
Double, double toil and trouble. (But where's your vacuum, Winnie?)
Advertisement
13 of 30
Melisandre, The Red Woman, uses her magic to serve the lord of light, but it's the necklace (a must for Game of Thrones enthusiasts) that keeps her young.
14 of 30
Photo via @jofayaa
Voodoo queen, ready to cast a spell on you.
15 of 30
Hey, not all witches are bad.
16 of 30
Photo via @millydandy
Even Elphaba didn't always wear a hat.
17 of 30
Photo via @timoberlinmua
A witch modeled after Grace Coddington? Yes, please.
Advertisement
18 of 30
Photo via @gnatuhlee76
A Salem witch that's actually so perfect, it's hard to look at without getting spooked.
19 of 30
Photo via @nena1987_os
How are you going to fly without your broomstick?
20 of 30
Photo via @rumorsnc
When in doubt, just wear something...black. Very black.
21 of 30
Photo via @bexybon
Or just throw on some green lipstick to take you from Halloween day to Halloween night.
22 of 30
Photo via @emilyjlc
That skeleton hand clip, though.
Advertisement
23 of 30
Photo via @ambersucks
This is almost too witchy to be true.
24 of 30
Photo via @mysticumluna
Sometimes a graphic tee is all you need to get your point across.
25 of 30
Photo via @vikifinch
There's something about striped knee socks...
26 of 30
A witchy look that makes us wish Halloween were every day.
27 of 30
Tumblr witch, for the win.
Advertisement
28 of 30
Photo via @bohemian.witch
Black lace and a vintage pendant is a winning combo for any witch.
29 of 30
Photo via @savannahdaras
Witches wear chokers, too. (Obviously.)
30 of 30
But really, you can just wear an all-black outfit and call yourself a witch. Isn't that right, New Yorkers?
Advertisement

More from Fashion