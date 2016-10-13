Story from Fashion

Catwoman Costume Ideas That Don't All Involve Heels

Bianca Heyward
Photo: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock.
Question: Are you a fan of women who kick ass? Follow-up: Are you a fan of women who kick ass and do it in heels? No, we're not talking about Hillary Clinton (at least this time) — we're talking about none other than the pipe-wielding, cat-scratching Catwoman. And because it's Halloween and Saint Laurent catsuits never go out of style (if you've got $3,490 lying around, try this sequin version), go ahead and add her to your list of costume options.

Bodysuits can be intimidating, especially latex or ultra-body-con ones (if that's the kind of look you're going for), so that's why we've got a plethora of options to channel your inner superhero come October 31. But no matter how it comes together, make like Ariana Grande and take this Halloween as an actual excuse to wear some cat ears. Because — meow — who doesn't love cat ears?
Catwoman's favorite weapon-turned-accessory, a whip.
Put your artistic skills to use and paint on your mask.
Photo via @clairecreates_.
Purple, the color of victory...
Photo via @dieuva_cheetah.
This Catwoman did not miss the latex memo.
Photo via @kallu_anne.
Remember: The cat mask is crucial.
Photo via @sabiskuba.
One cat short of a musical.
Batman and Catwoman, a favorite (though, problematic) couples costume.
Photo via @siqgirl.
"Oops."
Coolest. Selfie. Ever.
Photo via @bethsykesurie.
Friendly, approachable Catwoman to the rescue!
Photo via @loudnight.
To get Catwoman's tech-savvy look, copy her infrared goggles.
Photo via @jemmamcgovern.
A superhero in heels is in a league of her own.
Photo via Etsy.
Somebody call Zana Bayne, we've got an idea on our hands.
Photo via theCHIVE.
Any dancers out there? Jump into a leotard, slap on some cat ears, and you're ready to pounce.
Photo via Byrdie.
"A woman who knows her own mind is a powerful force."
Photo via brit.co.
Now that's a Catwoman we don't want to mess with.
Photo via Glam Radar.
Might those be retractable claws? Watch out.
Photo via Cos Couture.
Hey, Catwoman — what's in the handbag?
Photo via @lina_bond.
Meow.
Repurpose that Reformation bodysuit for a last-minute DIY fix.
Photo via @kattbalsan.
Even Catwoman knows velvet is hot right now.
Photo via @scumpoecosplay.
When your gloves make the look.
Since October is kind of cold, top it off with a leather jacket.
Photo via @rachellitfin.
Catwoman, the biker gang queen.
Photo via @lelucosplay.
And hey, if you can't find your whip, accessorize with a ball of yarn.
Photo via @laextrania.
This DIY belt choker is giving us kitty-collar vibes.
Photo via @kseniacedra.
We like to think this is how Catwoman does athleisure.
Add a string of pearls to trick them into thinking you're just here to party.
Yet another Catwoman-friendly trend, the corset.
Photo via @doutzen.
Do like Doutzen and add a pop of pink to your lips for contrast.
