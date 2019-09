Just like you can buy anything from Amazon, you can also sell anything on Amazon. The e-commerce giant has several different ways you can go about offloading your stuff for cash.First, you can just trade it in . Enter in the item(s) you want to get rid of — old books, movies, or electronics, and Amazon will send you quotes for your belongings. If the price seems fair, you then receive a pre-paid shipping label for mailing your things, and an Amazon gift card for the amount your “junk” is worth. For a trade-in, your items need to be in “acceptable” condition and meet Amazon’s criteria for quality If you’d rather set the price for your own gear (assuming, again, it’s in good or new condition), you can use Sell on Amazon . It costs $1 per sale (plus other selling fees) to sell as an individual. Amazon walks you through the process: First, you indicate what items you want to sell or add the SKU information to Amazon’s database, and then you list it. You can handle shipping yourself, or use the Fulfillment by Amazon to do it for you.As buyers purchase your products, Amazon deposits money into your bank account at regular intervals, much like an employer, and notifies you when it’s complete. Whether it’s 10 boxes of pasta you bought at Costco six months ago (and now you’re gluten-free) or an unboxed camera you never bothered using, you can sell it on Amazon.