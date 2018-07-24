28 of 29

Photo: Courtesy Hanna Houimet/Instagram.

Things To Remember Before You Sell

Before you start boxing things up, you need to do a few quick things — don’t worry, it won’t take long. First, for clothing, go through pockets to make sure you haven’t accidentally left jewelry, trinkets, old receipts, or forgotten cash inside. Then, if it’s not clean, go ahead and send it through the wash. As much as the next person may love cats, they probably don’t want extra cat fur on that jacket. After that, photograph the item from all angles. You can use these photos if you list the item yourself. This also helps with documenting any quality issues with the item: You’ve now got definitive proof that your old phone is in pristine condition, or that it has a corner dent and a scratch or two.