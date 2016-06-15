We tend to forget just how much junk we’ve stashed away in closets and drawers until we start digging into our nearly forgotten summer clothing. Old mobile phones gathering dust, an unused hand-me-down crockpot, and dresses that haven’t seen the light of day in years, all just wasting space. It’s time to get rid of that clutter — and make some money from it in the process.



Sure, you can always do a car boot sale. Or use Gumtree, if you want someone local to pick up your old bike. There's also eBay, if you have a unique or big ticket item that could benefit from its auction-based selling style. But, there are plenty of other ways to sell the treasures you no longer treasure, whether you think they’re worth £5 or £500.



With the following sites and apps, you'll be sure to make the most off of your old clothing, gadgets, and household items — without requiring a bunch of effort on your part. Many places handle shipping for you, and act as a middleman between you and the buyer, which eliminates worry about your personal safety.



Here’s what to do with your old stuff so you can make some quick cash.

