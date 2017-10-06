What Halloween Is Like, In GIFs

I don't know about you, but as soon as the first hints of pumpkin spice land in stores, I start getting in the mood for fall — and Halloween. Every year, I have grand ambitions to deck out my apartment in spooky faux spiderwebs and festive lights. Most years, I'm lucky to nab and carve a pumpkin and call it a day.
But then there's the costume. This just might be the most important part of Halloween for the modern, stylish women. Maybe you start to plan your costume a year in advance. Or perhaps you take the entire month of October to craft your perfect look. Maybe you simply throw it together at the last minute and still manage to look fabulous for all the parties and trick-or-treaters.
Getting ready for Halloween is an event like no other, and we've documented what that extensive process is like using GIFs. Read on to laugh (or cry) at everything that goes into achieving the perfect Halloween each year. Then, head here for costume inspiration.