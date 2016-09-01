How Early Is Too Early For Pumpkin Spice?

It's not even September yet, but many companies — and people — have pumpkin spice on the brain. This season has brought us delicacies that include everything from pumpkin spice Milano cookies to pumpkin spice Peeps.
Whether you love or hate pumpkin spice, the fact that it seems to be added to practically everything this time of year isn't the only reason it's controversial. There's also the question of timing. How early is too early to break out the pumpkin spice Oreos and drink a pumpkin spice latte?
One argument is that the pumpkin spice latte, and all its food-related counterparts, is acceptable after Labor Day, regardless of the weather. Labor Day weekend, after all, does signify that end-of-summer mindset, even if it's still hot outside. But some pumpkin spice sticklers think it's blasphemy to drink a PSL while it's still warm outside, no matter what day it is.
So what's the solution for the pumpkin spice madness? Two Refinery29 staffers decided to settle the pumpkin spice debate once and for all, via a Slack conversation. Check out the results below.
This article was originally published on August 29, 2016.
