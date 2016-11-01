Now You Can Shop On Instagram

Christina Bonnington
Photo: Instagram.
Mobile has changed the way we shop, and Instagram has changed the way we discover new brands and products. But until now, to combine the two, Instagrammers have had to tag their posts with designer's accounts, link to blog posts, or use hashtags. But in a limited test starting today, Instagram users will now be able to shop items straight from Instagram posts.

Now, participating partners can tag up to five items in a post. You can then tap the post to learn more information about the tagged product, or even buy it. Instagram is working with 20 partners — including J. Crew, Kate Spade, and JackThreads — on this new feature. The idea is to turn Instagram not just into a place for discovery, but also browsing and actual shopping.

Right now, the shopping functionality is pretty basic, building on what Instagram users have already been doing to direct potential shoppers to items they're showing off. When you've found something you want to buy, you're taken to a partner's website to complete the purchase.

"The behavior is already there," says Jim Squires, Instagram's market operations director. "The idea is to just make it easier to go through those steps and have a nicer experience with products on the platform."

Read on for a look at what these new posts will look like.

Photo: Instagram.
Shoppable posts will look the same as a normal Instagram post, save for a little note in the bottom left of the image.
Photo: Instagram.
Once you tap, you can get the product name and price information for pieces in the photo.
Photo: Instagram.
If you tap on a specific item, you're taken to its product page.
Photo: Instagram.
And if you click the "Shop Now" button, you're taken to the brand's website to complete your purchase.
Photo: Instagram.
Kate Space and JackThreads are two of the 20 or so brands participating in this early version of shopping on Instagram. JackThreads plans to make around 50% of its posts shoppable.
Photo: Instagram.
Brands can tag up to five pieces in their posts.
Photo: Instagram.
Instagram hopes that this feature will bridge the gap between product discovery and product purchasing.
Photo: Instagram.
In the future, you may be able to save items as favorites to purchase later. For now, you've just got the option to purchase, or head back to Instagram via the back button in the upper left corner.
