Mobile has changed the way we shop, and Instagram has changed the way we discover new brands and products. But until now, to combine the two, Instagrammers have had to tag their posts with designer's accounts, link to blog posts, or use hashtags. From this week, however, UK users can shop items straight from Instagram posts.
Now, participating partners can tag up to five products in a post and buy items directly from the brand's website. Following a small-scale trial, UK users will now be able to shop directly from 20 retailers working with Instagram – including J.Crew, Marks & Spencer, Kate Spade, Heidi Klein, mahabis, JackThreads and eyewear brand Warby Parker — using the new feature. The idea is to turn Instagram not just into a place for discovery, but also browsing and actual shopping.
Right now, the shopping functionality is pretty basic, building on what Instagram users have already been doing to direct potential shoppers to items they're showing off. When you've found something you want to buy, you're taken to a partner's website to complete the purchase.
"The behaviour is already there," says Jim Squires, Instagram's market operations director. "The idea is to just make it easier to go through those steps and have a nicer experience with products on the platform."
Read on for a look at what these new posts will look like.
