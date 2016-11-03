NASA Congratulates The Cubs In A Way Only NASA Can

In case you haven't heard, last night history was made. For the first time in 108 years, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Whether you're a baseball fan or not, it's a pretty momentous occasion.
Naturally, the folks at NASA thought so, too. To celebrate, NASA tweeted and shared a photo of Chicago as seen from the International Space Station at night.
Congratulations to #WorldSeries champions Chicago @Cubs! In your honor, here's a pic of #Chicago from space: https://t.co/Vd9RogVFkF #Cubs pic.twitter.com/gQUa9li1bQ— NASA (@NASA) November 3, 2016
The image wasn't actually snapped during Cubs' fans late night festivities yesterday, though. NASA Expedition 47 Commander Tim Kopra captured the image back on April 5.
Still, it's a unique —and decidedly more peaceful — view of the Windy City. We bet the city was even brighter last night after the Cubs won their game.
