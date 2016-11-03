Everyone Is Freaking Out About This Insane World Series Tweet

Update: The Chicago Cubs have beaten the Cleveland Indians to win their first World Series in 108 years. The game ended in the 10th inning with a final score of 8-7.
Original story follows.
The end of Game 7 of the World Series has been as wild as they come. The Cubs have stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit. In this game, they've surrendered a 3-1 lead of their own. Not only that, but the two clubs haven't exactly set the world on fire in the last century.
The Indians last won a World Series in 1948. The Cubs, in 1908. So this World Series matchup wasn't exactly preordained. Their game tonight is tied, and has gone into a rain delay as it went into extra innings. As the rain pours down, we don't know if the game will even finish tonight.
Nobody could have predicted this. Except one guy.
The Twitter account @RaysFansGo, who calls himself Gio, accurately predicted this exact scenario two years ago, nearly to the day. He used it as a sign of the apocalypse. And with the most hotly-contested presidential election in modern history winding down, we can't say we disagree.
2016 World Series.— GIO (@RaysFanGio) November 4, 2014
Cubs vs Indians
And then the world will end with the score tied in game seven in extra innings #apocalypse
