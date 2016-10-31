Napflix Is The Answer To Your Late Night Netflix Habit

If you have trouble falling asleep, you've got a variety of options available to you. You can try meditation, or reading a book. You can turn to an over-the-counter sleep aid if you really need some help. Still, more often than not, we just end up watching Netflix until we doze off. There's one problem with that solution though: What if you watch something totally interesting, and end up staying awake even later?
Behold, your solution: Napflix. Napflix is a site that offers a "silent and sleepy content selection to relax your brain and easily fall asleep." A quick browse of the website and we found a one-hour Minecraft animation of a walking chicken, a three-hour video of a tropical beach, the 2013 World Chess finals, and a San Francisco Opera production of Aida.
Some may feel slighted by what Napflix considers sleep-worthy —as a former ballet dancer and technology fan, the inclusion of a production of Swan Lake and a lecture on AI made me frown. Similarly, the inclusion of opera and a documentary about pandas may draw some criticism from fans. Basically, Napflix offers a wide variety of content, and it's all simply designed to be peaceful enough that you can doze off to.
With its very Netflix-like logo and name, we're curious if our leading video streamer will take action against its nap-focused counterpart. In the meantime though, we've got a whole new meaning for Netflix and chill.
