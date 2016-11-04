Welp, This Is Proof That The Holiday Season Is Officially Here

Four days ago, we were in peak Halloween season. Now it seems we've jumped over Thanksgiving and straight into the holidays. Storefronts are already prepping their holiday lights and candy cane-filled displays. But there's an even stronger indicator: YouTube play counts of Mariah Carey's hit Christmas tune, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Each year, the song spikes in popularity in December, but it would appear that spike has already started its upward swing mere days into November. Lyft product designer Zach Cole tweeted the below graph that shows that on YouTube, plays of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" have started growing. (Naturally, the song gets very few plays the rest of the year.)
Google Search Trends reveals a similar graph, with popularity just starting to grow again now. Interestingly, Japan searches the most for this on Google — the United States comes in at #4 for searches of this song.
Well, it looks like we better turn our pumpkin into pumpkin pie and string up some fairy lights. Christmas is here.
