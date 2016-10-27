At an event in Cupertino, CA, this morning, Apple unveiled the latest in its product lineup: a new MacBook Pro. And we can't lie — we're pretty excited about it.



The MacBook Pro hasn't seen a major update in several years. Now, Apple's high-end notebook gets a much-needed redesign on the outside, but also has some serious upgrades on the inside, too. These should help you get things done faster and more efficiently, with fewer on-screen clicks.



The biggest change with the new Pro though, is something called Touch Bar. Instead of those function keys above the keyboard, there's Touch Bar, a dynamic touchscreen strip that changes according what buttons you actually need to use. It's a little strange, but potentially very useful.



Want to know more? Here are the five things you need to know about the new MacBook Pro.



