Everything You Need To Know About The New MacBook Pro

Christina Bonnington
Photographed by Christina Bonnington.
At an event in Cupertino, CA, this morning, Apple unveiled the latest in its product lineup: a new MacBook Pro. And we can't lie — we're pretty excited about it.

The MacBook Pro hasn't seen a major update in several years. Now, Apple's high-end notebook gets a much-needed redesign on the outside, but also has some serious upgrades on the inside, too. These should help you get things done faster and more efficiently, with fewer on-screen clicks.

The biggest change with the new Pro though, is something called Touch Bar. Instead of those function keys above the keyboard, there's Touch Bar, a dynamic touchscreen strip that changes according what buttons you actually need to use. It's a little strange, but potentially very useful.

Want to know more? Here are the five things you need to know about the new MacBook Pro.

