13 Picture-Perfect Halloween Costumes For Snapchat Lovers

Snapchat isn't just a social app. It's a way of life. And if you're constantly using the app's silly (or beautifying) filters with your friends, it's only natural that you might want to dress up as your favorite one this year for Halloween.
But… Which one? And how best to do it?
We've rounded up some of our favorite Snapchat filters — and filter-inspired looks — that you can take from the small screen to the real world. Best of all, nearly all of them can be achieved on the cheap. (Halloween costumes don't need to cost hundreds to be memorable.) And if you've got one or more friends who want to get in on it — even better.
Read on for 13 Snaptastic Halloween costume ideas you can pull off this year.