13 Tips For How To Use Portrait Mode On The iPhone 7 Plus

During its iPhone event back in September, Apple showed off one big camera feature that wasn't yet ready: Portrait mode. Designed specifically for the iPhone 7 Plus, Portrait mode adds depth of field — a slight blur effect — to photos, similar to the way a high-end DSLR camera would. Now, Portrait mode is finally available as part of an update to iOS 10.



iOS 10.1 is now available for all iPhone owners to download, but only 7 Plus owners will be able to take advantage of the new camera feature. Why? To create its blur effect, it uses both of the 7 Plus' two rear-facing cameras. iOS 10.1 also includes other bug features and updates: It should improve connectivity with third party Bluetooth devices. The Apple Watch will also be getting some fixes to address music syncing issues. And Messages is also getting a handful of bug fixes.



But really, this update is all about Portrait mode. If you're curious about what it is, and want to be an expert on how to use it, read on. We've chatted with professional photographers for their favorite Portrait mode shooting tips.