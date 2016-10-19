Candy Crush Is Becoming A Game Show (Yes, Really)

Candy Crush, our longtime go-to for burning through boring minutes staring at our phones, is making a big move. The sugary app is leaping into the real world as a live-action game show. Yes, seriously.
“The Candy Crush franchise lends itself perfectly to the kind of larger-than-life, physical game shows that I love to produce,” executive producer Matt Kunitz says in the press release for the show. Kunitz is the name behind such game shows as Wipeout and Fear Factor.
CBS, Lionsgate, and King are working together to create a one-hour game show series. Players paired in teams of two will "use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards," CBS says of the new show. The board will use "next generation technology" (whatever that means), and a host for the series will be announced at a later date.
Other than that the details are a little sparse, so we'll be curious to see how the show actually takes shape. Will it go Nickelodeon-style and drop candy and slime onto players from above? Will contestants journey through a virtual-reality landscape?
At least this show won't include a talking poop emoji.
