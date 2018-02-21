17 Tips For Taking An Awesome Boomerang

Sixteen-year-old Dyllon Wolf (@dyllonwolf) coaxed his younger brothers to pop the biggest water balloon of their bunch in our #BoomerangOfTheWeek. “I thought it would remind everyone who saw it of the freedom and joy of being a kid,” Dyllon says. (And he was right.) Follow @boomerangfrominstagram to see more mind-blowing loops from our community. #Boomerang by @dyllonwolf
The Boomerang app does offer a couple of hidden settings tweaks you can adjust. With four fingers, tap quickly about four times on the app screen. This pulls up a secret settings menu where you can adjust video resolution, change how the Boomerang repeats (playing video forward and back, with a pause in the middle; forward only; or back only), and lets you adjust the frame count and frame rate of your short video.
When it first launched, Instagram Stories required you to upload a Boomerang from your camera roll. Now, a new update has streamlined that process — you can take a Boomerang directly within your story. Just toggle from "Normal" camera mode to "Boomerang" camera mode and hold your finger down on the circle (as you would with a video) to shoot the quick action.
Apple's Live Photos aren't Boomerangs, but new effects in iOS 11 can make them behave similarly. After taking a Live Photo, find it in your camera roll and swipe up. You'll see three effects: Loop, bounce, and long exposure. Bounce is the one that most closely mimics a Boomerang. Tap the effect to apply it to your image. Not every photo looks seamless with the Bounce effect, but you can always apply the effect and then remove it later on.
Adding a Boomerang to your Snapchat Story isn't as easy as it is on Instagram, since you can't create one within Snapchat. You also can't save a Boomerang directly to your camera roll. What you can do is text it to yourself, save it to your camera roll from there, and then go to your camera roll within Snapchat's Memories and upload the Boomerang that way. Like we said — it isn't simple, but if you've got a great loop, it can be worth the extra clicks.