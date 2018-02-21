17 Tips For Taking An Awesome Boomerang

Sixteen-year-old Dyllon Wolf (@dyllonwolf) coaxed his younger brothers to pop the biggest water balloon of their bunch in our #BoomerangOfTheWeek. “I thought it would remind everyone who saw it of the freedom and joy of being a kid,” Dyllon says. (And he was right.) Follow @boomerangfrominstagram to see more mind-blowing loops from our community. #Boomerang by @dyllonwolf

A video posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Jun 25, 2016 at 10:58am PDT