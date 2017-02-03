You Can Take Insanely Cool iPhone Photos At Night — Here’s How

If you've ever tried to take a group photo in a poorly lit bar or snap a cool neon sign after dusk, you know that capturing Instagram-worthy nighttime shots can be a struggle. But it's a challenge that has a creative payoff.
"My favorite thing about shooting at night is that you uncover a side of the city that you don’t see during the day," says Jennifer Bin, a Shanghai-based photographer.
Bin is one of the artists that Apple tapped for the latest iteration of its "Shot on iPhone" campaign, "One Night on iPhone 7." From dusk on November 7 to dawn on November 8, 2016, the company tasked photographers with capturing cityscapes, Icelandic ice caves, Indonesian volcanoes, and more global sights with the iPhone 7.
While these photos are set in locations around the world, the basic principles behind taking a standout nighttime shot are the same. So even if you aren't standing on a rooftop in Shanghai, you can still get a great photo of friends outside a restaurant or an Instagrammable snap of the skyline. Ahead, check out five top tips from Bin and Istanbul-based photographer Elsa Bleda. And look out for these and other "One Night" images in subways and on billboards around the world.