29 Apps & Websites You Forgot You Missed (RIP, Vine!)

Apps come and go. Sometimes, your favorite app gets acquired by a big company, such as Apple or Google, and integrated into one of its existing services. Other times, the money runs out, the users dwindle, and an app just has to close its doors for good.
The latest to fall prey to this cycle is Vine. Yesterday, Twitter announced that it would be discontinuing the app, which featured a stream of short, looping six-second videos. Honestly, we're a little crushed by the news. (Once upon a time, this girl used to even co-host the world's shortest tech podcast on Vine, the Gingercast.)
But as you can tell from the uploads, we, like many other Vine users, just haven't been using it as much in recent months. Times change, and so do our app habits.
If you're ready to take a trip down memory lane, ahead are 29 of our favorite apps and websites that have been acquired, shut down, or long forgotten about.
