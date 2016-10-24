How To Dress Up Like Pokémon Go This Halloween

Pokémon Go was this year's biggest app sensation. Within 24 hours of its launch, the game became a mega hit and has since seen users walking billions of miles to catch the app's virtual monsters. So if you're thinking of Halloween costumes this year and want something fun and relevant, a Pokémon Go-themed ensemble could score you big points (even if you've quit playing the game).
There are so many directions you can take your costume. For something beautiful but minimalist, you can go elaborate with your face and eye makeup, while keeping the rest of your Halloween outfit chic. Or you can go full Etsy and craft up your own Bulbasaur or Charizard. And if you want to meet new people, you could dress up as a lure — and see what sorts of humans you catch. It's also the perfect group costume if your squad likes to keep things on the silly side.
Read on for our picks for this year's most memorable Pokémon Go Halloween-costume ideas.
Need more ideas for Halloween? Looking for spooky (and amazing) makeup inspiration?
This post originally published September 19, 2016.
