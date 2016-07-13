Pokémon Go Just Set An Insane National Record

First, Pokémon Go toppled Twitter. Now, the addictive Pokémon-catching app has overtaken Candy Crush to become the biggest mobile game in U.S. history, according to data from SurveyMonkey.
With almost 21 million active players each day, Pokémon Go could even become bigger than Snapchat and Google Maps, SurveyMonkey reports. Some analysts say users are spending more time on the app than Facebook. As crazy as it sounds, soon everyone might prefer Pikachu over face swaps and profile pics.
The question is, can the game sustain its popularity? The answer is a big maybe.
"The seasonality of the game — summer, warm months versus winter, cold months — may have an impact on the consumer engagement front," says Jordan Edelson, founder and CEO of app development agency Appetizer Mobile.
It's hard to see 21 million people out and about in freezing, snowy streets. Then again, people have already gone to unbelievable and ridiculous lengths to throw Poké Balls. And with the game's big security concern dissipated, who knows what's possible.
You can also expect to see some brands getting in on the game's success. The app's developer, Niantic, Inc., has plans to offer sponsored locations, Engadget reports. This means that you could wind up going to a store to capture Pineco as part of an advertising campaign.
Before that can happen, the game is focusing on expanding globally, starting today with Germany. It's official: Pokémon Go is taking over the world. May the best trainer win.
With almost 21 million active players each day, Pokémon Go could even become bigger than Snapchat and Google Maps, SurveyMonkey reports. Some analysts say users are spending more time on the app than Facebook. As crazy as it sounds, soon everyone might prefer Pikachu over face swaps and profile pics.
The question is, can the game sustain its popularity? The answer is a big maybe.
"The seasonality of the game — summer, warm months versus winter, cold months — may have an impact on the consumer engagement front," says Jordan Edelson, founder and CEO of app development agency Appetizer Mobile.
It's hard to see 21 million people out and about in freezing, snowy streets. Then again, people have already gone to unbelievable and ridiculous lengths to throw Poké Balls. And with the game's big security concern dissipated, who knows what's possible.
You can also expect to see some brands getting in on the game's success. The app's developer, Niantic, Inc., has plans to offer sponsored locations, Engadget reports. This means that you could wind up going to a store to capture Pineco as part of an advertising campaign.
Before that can happen, the game is focusing on expanding globally, starting today with Germany. It's official: Pokémon Go is taking over the world. May the best trainer win.
Advertisement