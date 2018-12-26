Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Black & White Mocha Collection As The Last Drinks Of 2018

Just like you in that gold sequin dress, faux fur coat, and blinged out jewelry you're planning to wear to that New Year's Eve party, Starbucks is ringing in 2019 in style by bringing back three snazzy drinks. Today, the coffee chain announced the return of its Black and White Mocha Collection.
Included in this returning collection is the Black and White Mocha, the Black and White Hot Cocoa, and the Black and White Frappuccino. Each one is smooth, chocolatey, and decked out for the New Year.
The Black and White Mocha is made with Starbucks' signature espresso. Melted into the coffee are swirls of white chocolate and dark mocha. Steamed milk is then added to that rich mixture, and the drink is finished with whipped cream. The last detail — and this is where it gets really fancy — is a sprinkle of what the coffee chain is calling chocolate "sequins." They're placed in a shape that's meant to look like a black tie.
The Black and White Hot Cocoa is similar to the Black and White Mocha, except that is doesn't contain any espresso roast. It's made with just the dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, and steamed milk. Not to be outdone by the mocha, the hot cocoa also gets whipped cream and chocolate sequins.
Also similar to the Black and White Mocha is the Black and White Frappuccino. It too has the white chocolate and dark mocha sauces, but as its name suggests, the sauces are blending with coffee, milk, and ice to create this drink. The cold blended beverage is served with a dollop of whipped cream and a chocolate black tie.
All three of the beverages in Starbucks' New Year's-themed Black and White Mocha Collection will be available beginning today through the New Year, while supplies last.
