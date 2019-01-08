Attention Cookie Butter-Lovers: Starbucks' First New Drink Of 2019 Is Just For You

It's hard to imagine any culinary innovation that's equally as delicious as cookie butter, yet Starbucks has just taken a crack at making one. Today the coffee company released its first new beverage of 2019, and it's meant to taste like cookie butter, but in coffee form.
The new drink is called the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte — or CSL, for short — and it's made by combining espresso with steamed milk and adding notes of brown butter and vanilla. Intended to give a similar spiciness to what you often taste in speculoos cookies, the CSL is finished with generous sprinkles of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Advertisement
We got a chance to try the new Cinnamon Shortbread Latte ahead of today's launch, and while it's undeniably delicious, we're not sure we'd sign-off on Starbucks' description of it as tasting like "cookie butter in a cup." To us, it simply tasted like a slightly-richer-than-usual cinnamon latte. Given Starbucks' successful history working with cookie butter, we're a little disappointed that this drink isn't literally a liquified version of the chain's drool-worthy Cookie Butter Bar, which was released back in 2017, but the CSL definitely still qualifies as a sweet treat.
You can try the new Cinnamon Shortbread Latte at Starbucks locations nationwide today, but the offering will only be around for a limited time, while supplies last, so see for yourself whether it lives up to cookie butter's good name.
Advertisement