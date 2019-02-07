Starbucks' Valentine's Day Menu Items Are Here — & The Cherry Mocha Is Back

Starting today, you can celebrate love simply by switching up your regular coffee order. Starbucks will begin offering its special edition Valentine's Day menu items this morning, and the star of the V-Day lineup is its Cherry Mocha.
The Cherry Mocha was introduced for the first time last February and has officially returned today in all its chocolate-covered cherry glory. To create this beverage, candied cherry syrup and mocha sauce are melted into Starbucks Signature Espresso — or Blonde Espresso, if you've requested the substitute. Then, steamed milk is added, and the drink gets a swirl of whipped cream. Finally, the cup is finished off with with a dusting of sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles. The end result tastes like a cherry cordial in liquid form.
Like last year, the Cherry Mocha is available as a hot, iced, or blended beverage. The limited-time menu addition is available at participating Starbucks locations nationwide today, and since it was created in celebration of Valentine's Day, the Cherry Mocha will only be available through Thursday, February 14.
Starbucks is also offering two new themed sweets as part of its limited-time Valentine's Day menu: the Valentine’s Day Cake Pop, with its rich chocolate cake core, milk chocolate icing coating and heart candy sprinkles, and the Valentine’s Day Heart Sugar Cookie, with its white chocolate coating and colorful sprinkles.
Celebrating V-Day has never been so sweet.