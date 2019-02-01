Here's How To Get A Bunch Of Dunkin' Munchkins For $2 This Month

Sure, receiving a dozen red roses is nice, but it's a little obvious as a Valentine's Day gift, don't you think? This year, why not get a little more creative with your V-Day gift-giving by picking out a bundle of something a little less predictable and a little more delicious, like say, donut holes. A box of donut holes isn't just an inventive present to give on February 14, it's also discounted all month long at Dunkin'.
Starting today and lasting through February, participating locations of Dunkin' will be running a special deal on Munchkins. Customers can get a 10-count box of Munchkins for $2. With this promotion, each Munchkin costs around 20 cents. While the fact that these little round donut holes are incredibly tasty is enough of a reason to give them as a Valentine's Day present instead of over-done roses, the discounted price makes the idea even sweeter.
In addition to the February Munchkin deal, Dunkin' has also released some more overt Valentine's Day treats. This month, Dunkin' is offering new Bling Sprinkles Donuts, heart-shaped donuts, and donuts that are filled with two different, complementary fillings. That means there are donuts for all types of Valentine's, the flashy, the classic, and those who just want to celebrate finding their perfect match.
Advertisement