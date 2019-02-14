15 Valentine's Day Bouquets That Are Good Enough To Eat

Valentine's Day and its annual gifting conundrum are here: to buy flowers or to buy treats for your sweet? But this year, we won't have a last-minute doubt in our minds what the right purchase should be. Because this year, we're buying both in the form of one — a gift known as, the edible bouquet.
A true double-edged sword of V-Day presents, edible bouquets come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and materials. Some are sweet and flower-shaped, while others are salty and savory novelty creations. Scroll on to become a February 14 MVP with any one of the tasty arrangements ahead. From bacon blooms to dipped donut pops, long-stemmed beef jerky, Reese's bundles, and much more, these 15 Valentine's Day bouquets are all good enough to eat.
