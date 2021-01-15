Hot Chocolate Bombs Exist & Here’s Where To Buy Them

Hot chocolate bombs are a bit of a misnomer: they do not tick; they do not explode; they do not produce the same mega-vibrations as a New Year's Eve fireworks display. What hot chocolate bombs actually do: gracefully melt away beneath a waterfall of steamed milk; bubble out pillowy marshmallows, crunchy peppermint bark, and rainbow sprinkles; make a mug of hot cocoa mmm. After rising in popularity via TikTok over the holiday season, hot chocolate bombs have now become THE trending Valentine's Day treat of 2021.
We hopped off TikTok for a minute and shook down the internet in order to find the tastiest, premade choco bombs you can easily order online. Take a look ahead at every single dynamite morsel that's sure to blow the socks off whoever you choose to drop it on this February 14.
