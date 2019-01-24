Krispy Kreme Just Saved Valentine's Day For Conversation Heart Lovers, Everywhere

Recently, news broke that one of the most iconic Valentine's Day candies of all time, NECCO Sweetheart's Conversation Hearts, will not be on store shelves ahead of V-Day this year. While the classic candy's absence is a bit of a bummer, there are plenty of sweet treat options that could fill the heart-shaped void, including doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.
Today, Krispy Kreme announced Conversation Doughnuts as its latest menu item. Like the candy hearts from past years, these doughnuts come in pastel shades of green, pink, yellow, and purple and feature various flirtatious messages. According to Krispy Kreme, the doughnuts will be decorated with both new and traditional edible phrases, like "DM ME," "ALL THE FEELS," and of course, the ultimate quintessential conversation heart saying, "BE MINE."
Advertisement
Though Krispy Kreme's Conversation Doughnuts resemble NECCO's old-school Valentine's Day treat on the outside, their insides hold a sweet surprise. The doughnuts feature four Krispy Kreme classic fillings including Cake Batter, Strawberries & Kreme, Raspberry, and Chocolate Kreme.
The doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide from January 30 through February 14. On Wednesday, February 6, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a free Conversation Heart Doughnut with any purchase.
Advertisement