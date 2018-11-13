Since Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around traditional dishes that have been on most tables for decades, it's tough to come in and make a splash with a brand new treat. This year, though, Krispy Kreme is up to the challenge. Today, the chain released Cinnamon Swirl Doughnuts in honor of Thanksgiving, and they're poised to give pumpkin pie a run for its money.
To make the new Cinnamon Swirl Doughnuts, Krispy Kreme takes classic doughnuts and tosses them in cinnamon sugar. Each doughnut is then topped with swirls of cream cheese and cinnamon icing. We had a chance to try the Thanksgiving addition, and we think it's fairly similar to an apple cider doughnut. Because it's a classic doughnut covered in grainy spices, the Cinnamon Swirl Doughnuts don't have the moist texture you might be expecting. The icing components, however, do save them from being too dry.
If cinnamon swirls aren't your thing, rest assured that these aren't the only autumnal dessert the doughnut chain is releasing in time for Turkey Day. This Friday, November 16, Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts will return once again. The PSDs (that's pumpkin spice doughnuts) will be available through Thanksgiving, so if you didn't have time to bake the pie you promised you'd bring to dinner, simply stop by the nearest Krispy Kreme location and pick up a couple dozen.
If you're one to always stick with pies on Thanksgiving, that's okay because Krispy Kreme is offering customers the opportunity to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays with doughnuts as well. Now through December 24, participating locations will be once again selling Santa Belly Doughnuts, Holiday Plaid Doughnuts, and Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles Doughnuts. Krispy Kreme also has introduced Ugly Sweater Doughnuts for the very first time this year. These are dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti, and decorated with whacky reindeer and penguin candy pieces, which mimic the aesthetic of an amazingly tacky holiday sweater. With all the festive doughnuts it has available right now, Krispy Kreme is bound to be a flip a few loyal fans of classic holiday desserts this season.
