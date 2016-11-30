If you're still mourning Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice doughnut, its latest additions should help you move on. In time for the holidays, the doughnut chain is selling three treats with wintery designs, Food and Wine reports.
One might look familiar to you. It's shaped like Santa's stomach and filled with chocolate, and it was also sold last year.
Ho, Ho, Holiday Doughnuts! Swing by and pick up some delicious holiday treats at shops in US/CAN. pic.twitter.com/0fFjUQfJNH— krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 28, 2016
The others are a snowman with classic cream filling and a chocolate-frosted one with red, green, and white sprinkles.
Krispy Kreme is also offering a new hot, iced, or frozen latte called the Toffee Mocha to wash them down.
"Krispy Kreme’s mission is to spread joy, and with a busy holiday season, sometimes the most joyful moments are when we slow down and share a treat with family and friends,” Krispy Kreme's CMO Jackie Woodward said in a press release. "These products were created with that mission in mind."
If you need something to take to your office holiday party, you can get everything at any US or Canada Krispy Kreme through Christmas.
