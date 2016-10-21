Krispy Kreme Is Selling Pumpkin-Spice Glazed Doughnuts — But Only On This ONE Day

Lately we've seen this pumpkin-spice trend get completely out of hand. The news of pumpkin sushi made us roll our eyes, while KFC's new pumpkin-chicken wrap had us closer to banging our heads against the wall. Just when we thought we were ready to swear off all pumpkin-flavored products, Krispy Kreme swooped in with a treat we can actually get excited about.
This year, for one day only, the doughnut chain is offering pumpkin-spice-flavored glazed doughnuts. It's true Krispy Kreme has always offered a seasonal pumpkin-spice cake doughnut in the fall, but Wednesday, October 26, will mark the first time it serves this flavor in glorious glazed form.
According to Krispy Kreme's website, this won't just be the first time pumpkin-spice glazed doughnuts will appear. It will also be the only time in the chain's 79-year history that the Original Glazed recipe has been changed at all. This historical moment is in celebration of National Pumpkin Day, so you know it's for a good cause.
Check Krispy Kreme's site for the complete list of U.S. and Canadian locations where the special doughnuts will be available. And don't forget, it's a one-day-only deal. After that, we're back on our pumpkin-spice strike.
