Krispy Kreme Is Selling Pumpkin-Spice Glazed Doughnuts — But Only On This ONE Day

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Courtesy of Krispy Kreme.
Lately we've seen this pumpkin-spice trend get completely out of hand. The news of pumpkin sushi made us roll our eyes, while KFC's new pumpkin-chicken wrap had us closer to banging our heads against the wall. Just when we thought we were ready to swear off all pumpkin-flavored products, Krispy Kreme swooped in with a treat we can actually get excited about.

This year, for one day only, the doughnut chain is offering pumpkin-spice-flavored glazed doughnuts. It's true Krispy Kreme has always offered a seasonal pumpkin-spice cake doughnut in the fall, but Wednesday, October 26, will mark the first time it serves this flavor in glorious glazed form.
Photo: Courtesy of Krispy Kreme.
According to Krispy Kreme's website, this won't just be the first time pumpkin-spice glazed doughnuts will appear. It will also be the only time in the chain's 79-year history that the Original Glazed recipe has been changed at all. This historical moment is in celebration of National Pumpkin Day, so you know it's for a good cause.

Check Krispy Kreme's site for the complete list of U.S. and Canadian locations where the special doughnuts will be available. And don't forget, it's a one-day-only deal. After that, we're back on our pumpkin-spice strike.
