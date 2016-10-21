We thought we had reached peak pumpkin back in 2014, when pumpkin spice chocolate edibles came out. But the recent creation of pumpkin mango sushi proved us wrong — and that wasn't the end either. Now, KFC has hopped on the fall food bandwagon and given us this pumpkin sandwich.
The Pumpkin & Feta Twister is for sale exclusively in Australia, according to Delish. In addition to the iconic vegetable, it's got feta cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
All right, so maybe it sounds kind of good. We guess there'll always be room for more pumpkin.
What will they come up with next? We don't know, but given that we're less than halfway through fall, we've got a feeling there will be something.
