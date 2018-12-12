Here's How To Get A Dozen Doughnuts For $1 At Krispy Kreme Today

12 is a magic number in December. Think about it: December is the twelfth month in the year and it's when the 12 days of Christmas occur. Both are interesting 12-related instances, but this year, there's one more. Today, the twelfth day of 2018's twelfth month, Krispy Kreme is celebrating what it's calling "Day of the Dozens," when customers can get a dozen doughnuts for $1.
In honor of both 12s in today's date, Krispy Kreme is giving fans a chance to get two dozen doughnuts at a serious discount. In order to take advantage of the Day of the Dozens deal, simply head to any participating location of the chain and buy one dozen doughnuts of any kind. With that purchase, you'll then receive another dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1.
Only two more days until #DayoftheDozens! See you on 12/12, when you can get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase. pic.twitter.com/C2Hs9o6kkc— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 10, 2018
With Krispy Kreme's Day of Dozens, you'll not only get 12 doughnuts for just a buck, but you can also use it as an opportunity to try out the doughnut chain's new holiday offerings when you select your first dozen. We always knew the number 12 had serious significance during December, but this year, the number is also bringing us some serious sweetness.
