Your December Horoscope, Revealed

There’s nothing like the fresh perspective that comes with a new month, is there, stargazers? On the 2nd, Venus, the planet of charm and beauty, will change houses, affecting everyone under the stars. From the 5th to the 7th, Mars will conjunct with Neptune, inspiring us to give our ideas a real place in the world. Messenger planet Mercury ends his last retrograde of the year on the 6th, helping us to communicate more clearly and relate to each other with greater transparency. On the 7th, we have a new moon in Sagittarius, which will stir us all to become more open and generous with each other.
As the moon waxes into Gemini on the 22nd, we’ll be ready to chat and swap ideas until 11:32 a.m. EST. After that, she’ll move into deep feeling Cancer for the rest of the day. On the same day, the sun leaves Sagittarius and enters hard-working Capricorn. Let’s get this bread.