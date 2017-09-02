September is officially upon on us, and while some may lament about the final days of summer, many of us are ready to indulge in the post-Labor day tradition of eating Pumpkin Spice Everything. And it seems Krispy Kreme is just the place to start.
On Friday, September 8, the coffee and doughnut haven will drop its seasonal offering of Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts for the masses to indulge. However, there’s a catch: this autumnal treat will only be available for 24 hours. That’s right their much-craved pumpkin spice doughnut will only be available for one single day. While a number of companies make their pumpkin spice offerings available for a limited time, this usually happens at the start of fall at least (autumn hits this hemisphere on September 22), and lasts more than a single day.
Way to rush the season, guys. Though, after watching the announcement, it’s hard not to jump ship on Summer. This simple and enticing video shows a conveyor belt filled with mini-pumpkins, that magically turn into soft doughnuts after an encounter with a sugary stream of delicious sticky glaze. This is just one of a few new treats churned out by the chain. In August, Krispy Kreme teamed up with Reeses Peanut Butter Cups for the ultimate candy-dessert hybrid.
More recently Krispy Kreme got a little inspired by the solar eclipse and introduced its signature glazed doughnut but with chocolate. Though, this treat was also for just a limited time.
Though considering the popularity of the seasonal flavor, we certainly hope patrons aren't limited to just one doughnut.
