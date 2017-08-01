Anyone who thinks chocolate and peanut butter are the ultimate flavor combination, prepare yourself. This Friday, August 4, Krispy Kreme will introduce a brand new doughnut inspired by one of the most popular candies around. A Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the country for a limited time starting at the end of the week.
This new treat takes the shell of a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut and pairs it with the irresistible salty sweetness of a Reese’s peanut butter cup. On the outside, the doughnut has a decadent coat of chocolate icing and a generous sprinkle of both peanuts and Reese’s mini peanut butter chips. On top of all that, sits a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.
The candy inspiration doesn’t stop there. Inside each doughnut, there’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling that (based on the photo) looks like the perfectly whipped contents of a peanut butter pie. We're already daydreaming about the creamy filling bursting onto our tastebuds at first bite.
Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said in a recent press release, "Similar to our hot, fresh doughnuts, the matchmaking of chocolate and peanut butter is a delicious combination that consumers have enjoyed for generations. In partnering with The Hershey Company, we’re satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese’s fans never knew they had."
This isn't the first time we've seen the doughnut chain team up with a candy company to bring us inventive and delicious treats. This past spring, Krispy Kreme introduced two new doughnuts with Ghiradelli, both of which were inspired by different flavored Ghiradelli chocolate squares. Not that long ago, we also saw Jelly Belly roll out a whole line of jelly beans that borrowed flavors from some of Krispy Kreme's most popular doughnuts. Though we had reservations about that particular candy-doughnut partnership, we have high hopes for this forthcoming one.
