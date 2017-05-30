Krispy Kreme Jelly Bellys Are Coming & They Look Questionable

New Krispy Kreme Jelly Bellys will be out later this year! Flavors include: Cinnamon Apple Filled, Strawberry Iced, Original Glazed, Glazed Blueberry Cake, and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles. My favorite of the bunch was the blueberry cake. Found these at the Sweets and Snacks Expo.

