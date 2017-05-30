Krispy Kreme Jelly Bellys Are Coming & They Look Questionable

If you're a fan of donuts, jelly beans, or both, we've got some exciting news: Jelly Belly is about to release donut-flavored jelly beans — Krispy Kreme ones, specifically.
The treats first appeared at Chicago's Sweets and Snacks Expo, Simplemost reports. They come in five flavors — Original Glazed, Cinnamon Apple Filled, Strawberry Iced, Glazed Blueberry Cake, and Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles — all served in one container that looks a bit like a Krispy Kreme box.
It's a neat concept, but we have to wonder how you can get flavors that nuanced into a single bean. Can you really taste the sprinkles in Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles, or the glaze in Glazed Blueberry Cake? And how will Strawberry Iced differentiate itself from the already existing Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Daquiri, and Strawberry Cheesecake Jelly Bellys?
A.V. Club's Josh Modell and Kevin Pang, who tried the new jelly beans out, confirm that it's not really possible to capture the essence of a donut in a jelly bean. "Without the tactile, warm, crisp pleasures of a doughnut, all you’re getting in these jelly beans is a cloyingly sweet hit of vanilla cake flavor," they wrote. In other words, it sounds like these would be more likely to induce a donut craving than fulfill one.
Still, they weren't the strangest jelly beans at the expo. That award goes to the Minion-inspired BeanBoozled ones, according to The Chicago Tribune. BeanBoozled games contain an equal number of classic Jelly Belly beans and identical "evil twins" — in this case, a sour apple or "Minion fart" flavor. You have to bite into them to find out which one you've got, and we'd be perfectly fine never knowing in this case.
The new Krispy Kreme donuts don't have a release day yet, but according to the candyhunting Instagram, they should be out by the end of the year.
